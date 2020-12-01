That's a Wrap! St Winefride's School Get in the Christmas Swing

Published: 1st December 2020 11:10

Throughout 2020 the staff, parents and pupils at St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston have remained upbeat, creating a number of videos and activities to entertain the community.

They're now finishing the year on a high with their latest video - 'Covid Christmas 2020'.

It offers a festive celebration, as well as an amusing take on some of the things we've all had to get used to this year, such as distancing and hand santising. It was clearly a lot of fun to make - the outtakes at the end will attest!

The school says the video has been "made as a thank-you to the whole community that have supported each other during an unprecedented year.

"We would like to raise funds for charities that have been there for us and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas! Please like and share.......let's raise as much as we can!"

If you would like to support any of the charities mentioned, here are the links:

Claire House

Hospice of the Good Shepherd

Caritas Shrewsbury





