Neston's Young Actors Write About Lockdown Experiences

Published: 2nd December 2020 11:32

During the big summer lockdown this year, Neston based professional theatre company Little Actors took its work with children and young people online.

Workshops were delivered via Zoom, funded by the Arts Council, Neston Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

A workshop led by actor and playwright Mike Lockley had a focus on writing and performance. With the under twelves he concentrated on creative writing and set a series of briefs each week. Older participants were encouraged to write about their Coronavirus experiences at what was a very tough time for teenagers.

He also set them a task to write a screenplay, which was subsequently filmed via Zoom. This film was performed by members of InterACT Youth Theatre with guest young actors from Chester and London. It can be viewed on You Tube here.

The youngsters were invited to submit their writings for publication. The book was edited by Artistic Director Samantha Giblin and proofread by Kate Anderson, with nine year old Elizabeth Balducci providing the illustrations. It's called 'Lockdown Writedown' and is available to purchase here.

Samantha said: "Little Actors Theatre is proud to have been able to work with children and young people through the pandemic and create a literary legacy for them."

For details about Little Actors Theatre and the opportunities they offer in Neston, visit www.littleactorstheatre.com, send an email or call 07385 849864.

