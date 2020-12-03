  • Bookmark this page

Be a Santa to a Senior This Christmas in Neston

Author: Phil Turner, Home Instead Wirral Published: 3rd December 2020 09:00

Home Instead Wirral is supporting local seniors through its 'Be A Santa To A Senior' campaign.

Be a Santa to a Senior

This year it was far from certain that we would be able to run our annual #BeASanta gift giving campaign because of the extreme challenges our communities are facing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, we have worked along with our colleagues and our partners in the local community to ensure we have a COVID-safe process, allowing this valuable campaign to happen for Christmas. We are delighted that Costa Coffee in Neston is supporting us, to help bring some joy to senior people who may not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas time.

Through donating a gift to a senior person, the Be a Santa to Senior campaign helps combat isolation and loneliness, which is needed more than ever this Christmas. We offer support to individuals, organisations and charities who all share a common goal with us here at Home Instead Senior Care Wirral.

If you would like to donate a gift then please:

  • Pop into Costa in Neston High Street and ask a member of staff for a Santa to a Senior gift tag;
  • Each tag contains the name of a senior person and a suggested gift for you to buy;
  • Simply return your present to the Costa store (unwrapped) before December 14th;
  • Home Instead's team will do the rest and make sure your gift is delivered in time for Christmas.

Thank you again to all the team at Costa Coffee Neston, and we hope the local community can support our campaign too this Christmas.

#BeASANTA #HomeInsteadSeniorCareWirral #YouCanCare

 

Home Instead

 

