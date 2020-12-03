Santa's Sleigh in Willaston 2020

Published: 3rd December 2020 09:05

Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club will be bringing Santa to the village's streets again this December.

This year the collections made will go to Stick 'n' Step and Dementia Together Wirral.

Listen out for Santa's Sleigh and give him a wave from a safe distance - your own front door or garden is ideal - on the following evenings from 6.30pm:

Monday 7th December - Meadow Lane/Whitegates Estate, Elm Road

Thursday 10th December - Hawthorne Drive/Laurel Drive Estate

Tuesday 15th December - Wallcroft Estate, Vicarage Farm Road, Moss Close.



Unfortunately, Santa will not be allowed to give sweets to the children this year.

