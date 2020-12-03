Go Online for Festive Library Cheer

Published: 3rd December 2020 10:04

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Libraries team are bringing some festive cheer on-line for the whole of December.

Cllr Louise Gittins is one of the people featured in a recorded version of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, available now on YouTube.

Every day at 4pm, a new door is opened on The Great Christmas Countdown advent calendar.

In addition, each day will reveal craft ideas, cookery demonstrations, books suggestions, Christmas rhymetimes and songs.

There will also be two special storytime sessions with guests Father Christmas and Mrs Claus who will be reading very special stories.

Join the team on Christmas Eve for the magical reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by library staff, a lovely Christmas story to be watched just before children go to bed and dream of Santa, reindeers and presents.

Little Neston Councillor Louise Gittins, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: "It may be cold outside but our Libraries team is working hard to bring some Christmas fun and warmth online this December.

"We haven't forgotten about the adults either, during this time we will also be posting Christmas craft and books recommendations for them for the festive season."

Also taking place for children is the Winter Mini Challenge - "Everyone Is A Hero". The challenge encourages children to read over December and early January. To enter go to www.wintermini.org.uk and choose a reading goal (three books is the recommended goal), then read to reach your goal before the end of the Challenge.

Children who rate and review books on the website while the Challenge is on will unlock a limited-edition virtual badge for their profile and a special certificate that they can print out and keep.

This year, the Winter Mini Challenge has teamed up with the children's publisher Knights Of for the "Everyone Is A Hero" reading challenge, involving characters from Knights and Bikes, High-Rise Mystery, and the Run series.

For anyone out and about, to coincide with the Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition at Grosvenor Museum, there will be a "Tiger Hunt" in the children's library at Storyhouse. Six tigers, designed and illustrated by members of the library team, will be hidden around the Den.

There is also a puzzle for children to solve as the first letter of each tiger's name spells out a mystery word. The Tiger Hunt will be on from the re-opening of Storyhouse in December through to the end of the exhibition at Grosvenor Museum. If you haven't already seen the wonderful recorded version of the classic story presented by library and museum staff (plus two special guests), watch it now on YouTube.

Find out more on social media (Facebook @cwaclibrary and Twitter @cwaclibraries).

