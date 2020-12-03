  • Bookmark this page

Shop for Christmas at Old Oaks Farm - Even Through the Road Closure

Published: 3rd December 2020 10:28

Neston's Old Oaks Farm has a wonderful array of goods to make your Christmas really special this year.

Old Oaks Farm at Christmas

There are real Christmas trees, beautiful wreaths, all your Christmas vegetables and fruit (boxes can be ordered now), logs and kindling, and they're taking orders for beef, just in time for the festive table.

From Monday 7th to Friday 11th December there will be a road closure on part of Leighton Road, but it will not prevent access to the farm shop - you just have to reach it from the Neston end.

Remember that Old Oaks Farm Shop is open on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm and can be found at CH64 3SW, on Leighton Road just before the bends.

 

