Christmas in Neston 2020

Local Choir ‘Sing It Out' Through Lockdown

Published: 4th December 2020 14:49

Local choir PopVox Wirral/Chester have been doing all they can during these challenging times to keep everyone's spirits lifted, through the joy of singing remotely.

Their song 'Sing It Out' is all about hope, friendship and helping each other during this difficult time. 

PopVox Choir Sing It Out through lockdown

The song was written by PopVox's Director, Emma Nowell, and its message is full of positivity, strength and hope; something that shines through in all they do. 

PopVox Wirral/Chester forms just one of several Northwest branches of PopVox Choir and together with their choir directors and members they have rehearsed, recorded and produced this original song and video.

Emma says: "The choir members have never done anything like this before but embraced working on their own to record and then film a music video." You can see the video in full on YouTube here.

Launched on Wednesday 2nd December 'Sing It Out' entered the iTunes chart at number 52. On Thursday the song reached number 9! Can they reach the coveted Christmas Number One spot with Neston's help?

During normal times, throughout the year PopVox Choirs would be involved in various live performances and events, celebrating holidays, festivities and supporting charities. Although this hasn't been possible to do face to face this year, they are delighted to have been asked to support the NSPCC & Childline.

PopVox Choir's song ‘Sing It Out' has been chosen to be released as a charity Christmas single specifically supporting Childline, with all profits from the single release going to the charity. The single is available to pre order now via iTunes.

NSPCC and Childline are this year hosting online event, Merry Little Christmas, which is being headed up by Leona Lewis and Ben Hanlin and also features Geri Horner, Jamie Cullum and Alison Steadman among other famous faces.

 BBC Radio Merseyside coverage  of PopVox can be viewed here.

Along with ITV Granada reports here.

 The NSPCC website can be accessed here.

For Childline visit here.

