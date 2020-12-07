Parkgate Society Community Spirit Monthly Litter Pick

Author: David Johnson, Parkgate Community Spirit Published: 7th December 2020 08:00

On a cool slightly damp Saturday morning, nineteen socially-distanced volunteers braved the occasional rain and hail showers to litter pick their way through Parkgate.

Over a period of two hours, fifteen bags of rubbish were filled and left by the various litter bins for Cheshire West and Chester Council's Streetscene staff to collect.

Several volunteers concentrated their efforts on the marsh, as some of the rubbish collected will have been brought in by the recent high tides and distributed along the edge of the seawall. A pallet, plastic insulation, several golf balls and a plastic hub cap, along with the usual assortment of plastic bottles and cans were among the many items removed from the marsh.

Sadly the concentration of rubbish happens to be alongside where the car parking spaces are located along the Parade. Drinks containers, crisp packets, polystyrene food trays, cigarette butts and sweet wrappings a plenty.

Parkgate is a wonderful place to visit but it's a shame that people cannot either dispose of their rubbish in the litter bins provided or take it home with them.

The Parkgate Society Community Spirit team hold a litter pick on the first Saturday of each month, meeting at 10am in Mostyn Square. New members to the group are always welcome.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.