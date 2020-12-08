  • Bookmark this page

Neston Welcomes Back Shoppers

Published: 8th December 2020 09:20

As reported on AboutMyArea, Cheshire West and Chester Council have been investing in new signage as part of the re-opening of towns throughout the borough.

Neston Welcomes Back Shoppers

 

New messages have been put in place around Neston town centre, on bins, signposts and lamp posts, to welcome shoppers and remind everyone to stay careful, remember face coverings and observe social distancing.

Neston Welcomes Back Shoppers

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "Happy Christmas Neston, we are all seeing a very different Christmas this year but carefully we can still celebrate and stay safe."

Neston welcomes back shoppers

Shops and other businesses in the area have put in an extraordinary effort to celebrate Christmas this year, with wonderful window displays popping up all over the town. Pictures of just some of the windows and other displays can be found in our article here.

 Photos above by David Sejrup.

 

 

