Linghams Waxes Lyrical For Christmas

Published: 9th December 2020 07:52

There's a warm welcome awaiting you at Linghams Booksellers in Heswall, as well as an excellent opportunity to shop locally for Christmas.

Christmas at Linghams of Heswall

There's a wonderful array of gift ideas, including books (some signed by their authors), toys and games and even Christmas cards.  All this and the Toast café offers a range of hot drinks and tasty festive treats.

To entice you further, the lovely staff at Linghams have come up with a cheery poem, which we could not resist re-publishing in full:

Twas the hot chocolate before christmas
And deep in the Caff
Gorgeous soup was a stirring
By some magical staff

Pixie Fred makes the coffee
He tends it with care
It's our own magic blend
The lovely smell in the air

Fairy Suse toasts the tea cakes
All fluffy and light
She tries not to burn them
She's practiced all night

Snow Queen Lisa does the books
And she makes the best toast
She's lovely and chatty
She's your perfect host

Elf Kerry bakes cakes
At home all alone
They are always so gorgeous
There's never a moan

We pixies and elves
Have worked through the night
You can tell at a glance
When we turn on the light

So our Christmas wish
From all of us here
Is that you come in and join us
And spread Christmas cheer.

Open Monday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm
Saturday 10am to 5pm

Linghams,
248 Telegraph Road,
Heswall
CH60 7SG

Tel 0151 342 7290, email books@linghams.co.uk 

