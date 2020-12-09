Linghams Waxes Lyrical For Christmas

Published: 9th December 2020 07:52

There's a warm welcome awaiting you at Linghams Booksellers in Heswall, as well as an excellent opportunity to shop locally for Christmas.

There's a wonderful array of gift ideas, including books (some signed by their authors), toys and games and even Christmas cards. All this and the Toast café offers a range of hot drinks and tasty festive treats.

To entice you further, the lovely staff at Linghams have come up with a cheery poem, which we could not resist re-publishing in full:

Twas the hot chocolate before christmas

And deep in the Caff

Gorgeous soup was a stirring

By some magical staff

Pixie Fred makes the coffee

He tends it with care

It's our own magic blend

The lovely smell in the air

Fairy Suse toasts the tea cakes

All fluffy and light

She tries not to burn them

She's practiced all night

Snow Queen Lisa does the books

And she makes the best toast

She's lovely and chatty

She's your perfect host

Elf Kerry bakes cakes

At home all alone

They are always so gorgeous

There's never a moan

We pixies and elves

Have worked through the night

You can tell at a glance

When we turn on the light

So our Christmas wish

From all of us here

Is that you come in and join us

And spread Christmas cheer.

Open Monday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm

Saturday 10am to 5pm

Linghams,

248 Telegraph Road,

Heswall

CH60 7SG



Tel 0151 342 7290, email books@linghams.co.uk

