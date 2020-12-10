Neston Market's Trader of the Year Crowned

Author: Katie Robson Published: 10th December 2020 10:01

Neston Town Council celebrated our market traders at this year's festive Christmas market recently.

After another nationwide lockdown Neston Market re-opened with a (tinsely) bang on 4th December for the annual Christmas market. Awards were at the ready for all the great work done throughout 2020, despite so many unavoidable challenges.

Mayor of Neston Christine Warner, along with Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Wastell, judged the Christmas 2020 awards, naming Shane Mellor of The Great British Bakehouse as Trader of the Year.

Trader of the Year award being presented to Shane Mellor by Neston Town Councillor Pat Kynaston.

Val of Bluebonnet Sweets, a huge Disney fan, was thanked for the wonderful job she does running the Neston Markets Facebook page with a gift from the Council and Market team.

Val from Bluebonnet Sweets loves Stitch, so was delighted with her Disney-themed prize.

Councillors Warner and Wastell presented the ‘Most Festive Stall' to The Cheese Counter and the ‘Best Christmas Fancy Dress' to Geoff of F S & S Supplies (AKA Santa!). Both are pictured below receiving their prizes.

Neston Market is on every Friday from 8am to 2pm.

The final market of 2020 will be an extra one for Christmas on Tuesday 22nd December.

For more information please visit the town council's website here.

