Christmas in Neston 2020

Another Chance to Buy a Knitted Angel and Help Raise Money for Christian Aid

Published: 10th December 2020 12:24

Neston and District Christian Aid committee had a successful event at Neston Methodist Church on Friday December 4th.

Knitted Angels - raising money for Christian Aid

Despite bad weather, lots of visitors came and collected Christmas angels and recipe books. The angels have been knitted by local volunteers, and the recipe books have been printed by Brookdale Printers, who generously waived part of the cost. The rest of the cost has been paid by members of the Christian Aid committee. So all donations will go straight to Christian Aid, to help people in desperate need to improve their lives.

Lynne Vaughan, local organiser, said ‘We have already made over £180 for our 2020 Christmas Appeal. Please thank all those who have been knitting furiously for us'.

On Friday December 11th, the group will have a charity stall at Neston Market, near to Neston Dry Cleaners, from 9am to 12noon.

Please come and take angels and recipe books! There will also be cakes etc, made by local people, using some of the recipes in the book. Nothing is priced, but any donations will be welcome.

