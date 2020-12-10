A Wonderful Window at NCYC for Christmas

Published: 10th December 2020 12:34

Local resident and all-round craft wizardess Claire Danks has created this stunning display at Neston Community Centre.

It's part of the ongoing Window Wonderland, organised by the Christmas in Neston team, which encourages residents and businesses to decorate their windows to give everyone something to admire during their festive walkabouts.

The photo does not do Claire's 12 Days of Christmas display full justice, so if you're passing, especially from early evening when the light starts to fade, walk past NCYC for a closer look.

More entries and lots more information can be found on the Christmas in Neston website and Facebook page.

