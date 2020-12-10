  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

No Through Road at Olive Road

Published: 10th December 2020 15:50

In a further road safety measure, the slip of road leading from Tannery Lane to Olive Road in Neston.

Olive Road, NestonThe slip of road between Olive Road and Tannery Lane has been used as a cut-through. Now it's no entry from one end.

The blind bend has, for a long time, led to concerns being raised about two way traffic using it. These concerns increased when Gladstone Road was made one way, leading to some drivers using Olive Road and the slip as a cut through from Hinderton Road to the town centre.

Olive Road now has No Through Road signs clearly marking the change, which will be on an 18 month trial basis set up by Cheshire West and Chester Council's highways department.

Our thanks to Bernard Rose for the information and photo.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies