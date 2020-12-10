No Through Road at Olive Road

Published: 10th December 2020 15:50

In a further road safety measure, the slip of road leading from Tannery Lane to Olive Road in Neston.

The slip of road between Olive Road and Tannery Lane has been used as a cut-through. Now it's no entry from one end.

The blind bend has, for a long time, led to concerns being raised about two way traffic using it. These concerns increased when Gladstone Road was made one way, leading to some drivers using Olive Road and the slip as a cut through from Hinderton Road to the town centre.

Olive Road now has No Through Road signs clearly marking the change, which will be on an 18 month trial basis set up by Cheshire West and Chester Council's highways department.

Our thanks to Bernard Rose for the information and photo.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.