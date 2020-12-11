Posthumous Honour Awarded to Neston's Andy Williams

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 11th December 2020 09:08

Cllr Andrew 'Andy' Williams, who sadly passed away in April, has been posthumously made an Honorary Alderman by Cheshire West and Chester Council.



As well as representing Neston on Cheshire West and Chester Council since its formation in 2009, Andy had served on both Ellesmere Port & Neston Borough Council and Neston Town Council. He was also Honorary Secretary of Neston Female Society, Chair of the Neston S106 Steering Group and a founder of the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds.

At a special meeting of the council held in October, Cllr Louise Gittins, Council Leader and member for Little Neston, said of her colleague and friend: "He was kind, big hearted, loyal, honest and generous and was dedicated to the communities he served. He was passionate about improving the lives of others and residents were at the heart of everything he did."

A minute's silence followed the conferring of the honour.

Speaking on behalf of Andy's family, Linda Williams said: "We would just like to say we are very proud and humbled at this award for the recognition of the work that Andy did over the years for the local people."

Related content:

Andy Williams - tributes

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.