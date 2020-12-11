Gordale Staff Wear Christmas Jumpers With Pride

Published: 11th December 2020 13:19

A fabulous array of festive knitwear was on display at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston this week.

Staff were celebrating Save The Children's Christmas Jumper Day, and they embraced the concept with gusto, as you can see from the photos.

They were amongst many workplaces, shops and schools taking part, with everyone paying a minimum donation of £2 to wear a Christmas jumper for the day.

If you'd like to donate, please visit the website here. You can even wear your own festive woolly while you do it!

