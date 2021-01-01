Start the New Year With a Ness Gardens Wander

Published: 18th December 2020 08:00

Ness Gardens will be closed to the general public from Monday 21st December, re-opening on Friday 1st January 2021.

Robin at Ness Gardens. Photo by Phil Kay

Burn off the Christmas calories with a wintery New Year's Day walk as Ness reopens to the public and enjoy breakfast and brunch in the café.

There will be the option to purchase takeaway drinks and food from the restaurant and enjoy these in the garden to.

The team at Ness Gardens looks forward to welcoming you all back in what we hope will be a happier 2021.

Rock Garden at Ness Gardens. Photo by Sara Bishop

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.