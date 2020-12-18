  • Bookmark this page

Planets Align to Create First ‘Christmas Star’ in 800 Years

Published: 18th December 2020 12:00

The Parish of Neston newsletter reports how the solar system's two largest planets Jupiter and Saturn will align this solstice, creating a bright point in the night sky.

The spectacle will happen on Monday 21st December, approximately 45 minutes after sunset. Looking to the south west, the bright point will only be visible for a short amount of time.
Christmas Star WindowChristmas In Neston Window Wanderland display by Lucy Brooks in Henley Road

This planetary alignment, or ‘Great Conjunction' is thought to be a possible source of the Christmas star in the nativity story.

It will be visible to the naked eye, subject to weather conditions of course. And for those with a telescope, the two planets will appear in the same field of vision.

The last time this happened was approximately 800 years ago and the next time will be in 2080 so be sure to catch it if you can.

Parish of Neston website can be found here.
 
More information about Places of Worship in Neston can be found here.
