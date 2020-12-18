  • Bookmark this page

It's Certainly Christmas Time at St Winefride's in Neston

Author: Gemma McCann, St Winefride's RC Primary School Published: 18th December 2020 12:43

Gemma McCann updates AboutMyArea readers on what students and staff at St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston have been doing on the run up to Christmas.

Advent and Christmas were very unusual in all primary schools this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing did not stop the children of St. Winefride's from being very busy, engaging all the different events and preparations, albeit in a different way.

Throughout December, the children of St Winefride's have been involved in a number of fabulous events. They took part in a charity fundraiser, ‘Just Dance With Santa,' raising the huge amount of £170! They also took part in a ‘Christmas Jumper' day, raising another fantastic £169. The year 6 class visited Hallwood Court and sang Christmas Carols and safely passed cards and gifts to the residents.

It's Certainly Christmas Time at St Winefride's in Neston

Fame at last!

The staff of St Winefride's made a charity video (a COVID version of Shakin' Stevens ‘Merry Christmas') in order to raise money for four wonderful charities, who have supported and helped the school over the last year - Caritas, Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Claire House and PlaceToBe. The lyrics were a combined effort from the staff, demonstrating their poetic talents. Mrs Roberts, who directed and produced the video, (move over Steven Spielberg) was interviewed on radio Merseyside, and the station played a snippet of the video. The video can be still viewed on the school Facebook page.

It's Certainly Christmas Time at St Winefride's in Neston

Although members of our wonderful Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PFTA) could not come into school, they worked hard, remotely, to ensure that St Winefride's did not lose some of its Christmas traditions and celebrations. The Christmas Wrap, where children buy some gifts for family members, and pets, took place as usual, thanks to the staff members who stepped in to help with the selling and wrapping and ensured that this great tradition continued.

Merry Christmas Neston, from everyone at St Winefride's!

 

