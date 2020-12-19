  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Top Estate Agent Embraces the Spirit of Christmas

Published: 19th December 2020 10:33

Christmas in Neston continues to inspire the generosity of local businesses, with the news that market leading estates agent, Constables, has made an incredibly generous donation of £1,000.

Constables in Neston embrace the spirit of ChristmasSam Lincoln from Constables presents Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch with the donation cheque for £1000.

Sam Lincoln, Director of Constables, said: "This year has been a real struggle and many people have faced hardship, not just financially but emotionally too.

"We are passionate about the community in which we work. Despite this being a very difficult year for everybody, we feel a strong sense of commitment to give something back and hope this funding goes some way to making a real difference."

As a result of this, Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch, Project Leader for the Christmas In Neston project said: "We are delighted to have the support of Constables. Through this donation we will be able to run projects next year in our Community to improve the mental health and well-being of residents.

"The plan is to produce intergenerational arts work. This will focus on breaking down barriers between generations by sharing stories and exchanging life experiences through various art forms, with a view to forming relationships, combatting isolation and developing creativity between generations.

"This donation truly will make a difference to people's lives. We can't thank them enough. "

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies