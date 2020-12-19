Neston's Top Estate Agent Embraces the Spirit of Christmas

Published: 19th December 2020 10:33

Christmas in Neston continues to inspire the generosity of local businesses, with the news that market leading estates agent, Constables, has made an incredibly generous donation of £1,000.

Sam Lincoln from Constables presents Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch with the donation cheque for £1000.

Sam Lincoln, Director of Constables, said: "This year has been a real struggle and many people have faced hardship, not just financially but emotionally too.

"We are passionate about the community in which we work. Despite this being a very difficult year for everybody, we feel a strong sense of commitment to give something back and hope this funding goes some way to making a real difference."

As a result of this, Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula Prytherch, Project Leader for the Christmas In Neston project said: "We are delighted to have the support of Constables. Through this donation we will be able to run projects next year in our Community to improve the mental health and well-being of residents.

"The plan is to produce intergenerational arts work. This will focus on breaking down barriers between generations by sharing stories and exchanging life experiences through various art forms, with a view to forming relationships, combatting isolation and developing creativity between generations.

"This donation truly will make a difference to people's lives. We can't thank them enough. "

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.