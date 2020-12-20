  • Bookmark this page

Don't Let Surplus Food Go to Waste This Christmas

Author: Kerry MacFarlane Published: 20th December 2020 10:18

Kerry MacFarlane writes in to tell AboutMyArea readers about an initiative to help redistribute food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Olio

I just wanted to let everyone know a team of volunteers have started collecting surplus food from Tesco Neston.

There is so much waste that can be easily turned into meals. Please download the OLIO app and check it out. You simply request the food listed and its left labelled for you in an agreed safe place - no contact so Covid-19 compliant. Please note all of our volunteers complete detailed strict food hygiene courses.

So far I have saved food from Heswall Tesco and Co-op Pensby too. The car has been full some nights! I am so happy to say all of it has been collected/dropped off and used and we have saved so much that literally just was going in the bin.

Well done Tesco, Co-op and OLIO for helping.

Sign up here.

Merry Christmas everyone.

