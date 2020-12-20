Neston's Medical Negligence are Back With a Festive Flavour

Published: 20th December 2020 10:28

Regular AboutMyArea readers will recall that back in June we told you about the trio known as Medical Negligence, who had written and performed a song for frontline workers in the NHS.



Well now the detective, paramedic and therapist are back, with festive gusto.

A bit of daftness can't be a bad thing this Christmas. Watch the whole video on YouTube.

Band member Chris Johnson says: "We've done another video...this time not about Covid (as I think we've all heard enough!), but it is our alternative version of East 17's 'Stay Another Day'.

"It is quite silly with a video story board. We hope it brings a smile to people's faces for this somewhat different Christmas."

You can view the video on YouTube here.

