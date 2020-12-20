  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Medical Negligence are Back With a Festive Flavour

Published: 20th December 2020 10:28

Regular AboutMyArea readers will recall that back in June we told you about the trio known as Medical Negligence, who had written and performed a song for frontline workers in the NHS.

Well now the detective, paramedic and therapist are back, with festive gusto.

Medical Negligence - 'Stay'A bit of daftness can't be a bad thing this Christmas. Watch the whole video on YouTube.

Band member Chris Johnson says: "We've done another video...this time not about Covid (as I think we've all heard enough!), but it is our alternative version of East 17's 'Stay Another Day'.

"It is quite silly with a video story board. We hope it brings a smile to people's faces for this somewhat different Christmas."

You can view the video on YouTube here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies