Garden Waste Will Not Be Picked Up Until February

Published: 11th January 2021 09:16

Cheshire West and Chester Council have announced that garden waste collections, suspended since December 14, will not resume until February 2021, to ensure core waste pick ups can continue during the ongoing pandemic.

Garden waste

It is customary for the Green Bin collections to pause over Christmas and New Year, but they usually resume in mid-January. However, this hiatus has been extended until Monday 8 February 2021, 

The council says this will provide Cheshire West Recycling (CWR) with greater flexibility, to ensure that core waste and recycling collections can be maintained over the busiest period of the year, whilst mitigating the added risks presented by Covid-19.

A scheme to assist with the collection and deposit of Christmas trees will be promoted through local charities and supported by the Council's Street Care service.

In the Neston area, Wirral Hospice St John's are offering to pick up Christmas trees in exchange for a donation. See more information here.

After Monday, 4 January, 2021 real Christmas trees can also be dropped off at Stanney Fields Park, Hinderton Road, Neston, CH64 9PE, for the Council to mulch them for use in local green spaces.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "By extending the suspension of our garden waste collections we will give Cheshire West Recycling the resilience to cope with the added pressures caused by the on-going pandemic."

More about Council waste and recycling can be found on the website here.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
