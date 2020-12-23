Council Urges Essential Travel Only Across Welsh Border

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:29

Cheshire West and Chester Council is advising residents that travel to and from Wales will only be allowed to for essential reasons for the foreseeable future.

Wales has moved into Alert Level 4 (Stay at Home), following an increase in Covid-19 infections in the country.

The Level 4 restrictions mean people in Wales must stay near home and can only travel for essential reasons. All non-essential retail businesses in Wales have closed, except for those offering click and collect. All leisure, entertainment, accommodation, hospitality and licensed premises have also closed.

The Council is advising that residents in Cheshire West and Chester are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel, with the borough's guidance preventing non-essential travel. Residents should only be crossing into Wales for reasons such as for work, education, health, care or essential retail.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cllr Louise Gittins said: "Covid-19 infection rates are high in Wales which has prompted the Welsh Government to impose the new restrictions. This will help hospitals cope during this period and prevent further spread of the virus in Wales and west Cheshire.

"People who live on our border with Wales travel regularly into the country. However, the virus doesn't respect borders so, for this reason, we should respect the new rules in Wales and restrict travel across the border to essential reasons only."

You can read more about Cheshire West and Chester's restrictions here.

There is more information about Covid restrictions in Wales here.

