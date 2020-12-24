Covid-19 Vaccine Information for CH64 Area

Published: 24th December 2020 07:23

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network has issued an update on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for this area, which will begin in early January.

In a joint statement issued by Neston Surgery, Neston Medical Centre and Willaston Surgery, patients are advised:

1. We will contact you when is the right time for you to come forward. Please do not contact the NHS to seek a vaccine before then.

2. Neston Surgery, Willaston Surgery and Neston Medical Centre are expecting to vaccinate patients week beginning 4th January 2021.

3. The vaccine is delivered in two parts, we will arrange two appointments for you, the second will be 21 days after the first date of vaccination. It's extremely important that you attend both appointments when booked.

4. Please wear a face covering and sanitise hands when entering the building

5. 85 years and over will be invited first, followed by over 80's etc.

6. Please be assured if you have an acute medical need you can still contact the surgery

7. Neston Medical Centre (Liverpool Road, Neston) is the designated vaccination site for Neston & Willaston PCN (Primary Care Network). This means, that ALL invited patients will attend Neston Medical Centre to receive your vaccination, however, the staff from your usual surgery will be there to carry out the work

8. Parking will be restricted. Where possible try to walk, use public transport, arrange lifts etc, there will be a drop off point outside the surgery and various parking in the town centre such as Sainsbury's and the train station. The surgery car park will have stewards to direct you if necessary. Enter the surgery via the back entrance where a member of staff will greet you and confirm your details. As we are unsure of weather conditions it would be advisable to wear a warm coat and perhaps bring an umbrella.

9. There is a requirement for each patient to remain in the surgery for 15minutes after they receive their vaccination; there will be a seated area in the building for you to wait (socially distanced).

10. For those of you who have specific needs, an adult will be permitted to come in with you but please bear in mind the surgery will be busy and we need to keep numbers to an absolute minimum so it will only be those who need accompanying.

11. If you have any further questions please ask these at the time of booking the appointment to avoid any delays on the day. Unfortunately due to time specifications we will be unable to spend time answering questions at the time of your appointment.

More information about the Covid-19 vaccination programme can be found on the Government's website here.

