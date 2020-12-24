Blue Bicycle Boxing Day Brunch Cancelled

Published: 24th December 2020 11:39

Unfortunately due to Cheshire going into Tier 3 from 00:01am on Saturday, the Blue Bicycle Boxing Day Brunch has had to be cancelled.



They will however, be open for take away options between 9am and 2pm on Saturday 26th December.

For further information on take-away service going forward, t visit their Facebook page.

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.