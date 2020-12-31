MBE For Neston Road Safety Campaigner

Published: 31st December 2020 07:01

Pauline Fielding, who for many years has campaigned for improvements to road safety, has been awarded the MBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Pauline Fielding MBE

Pauline's son, Andrew, died aged just 18, following a collision at the junction between the A540 Chester High Road and Raby Park Road in Neston in 1994. The other driver failed to stay at the scene and has never been traced.

Since then, she has knocked on many official doors in her efforts to see a reduction in deaths and injury on the road. Most recently, she, along with fellow campaigners, formed the group A54Zero, which this year successfully convinced local authorities to launch a detailed feasibility study into the installation of traffic lights at the junction.

Pauline, a retired teacher and grandmother from Heswall, is also a trustee of the national road safety organisation RoadPeace. Together with Margaret Highton, whose granddaughter had been run over and killed, set up RoadPeace North West. The group has since helped countless families in the area who have been bereaved as a result of road crashes.

As well as the monthly meetings Pauline runs, she also organises two remembrance services every year in Liverpool. The first is held at Liverpool Cathedral on August 31st, the anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, to remember her and all road crash victims. Another is held at St George's Hall in Liverpool in November, to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Both services offer a chance for families in the region to remember loved ones, and also highlight the terrible toll of death and injury to society.

Alongside the support groups and the remembrance services, Pauline through the North West group works in conjunction with the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership, bringing together the police, emergency services and councils to reduce death and injury on the road.

Nick Simmons, RoadPeace CEO, said: "Everyone at RoadPeace is delighted that Pauline has received her thoroughly well deserved MBE. Alongside campaigning for safer roads, she has done so much for crash victims and their families. The RoadPeace North West group has provided a source of comfort for so many people in the region.

"RoadPeace would not be the organisation it is without her, and her work as a trustee and group coordinator is immensely valued. Congratulations Pauline."

Pauline said: "This honour came as a surprise but I am delighted and hope that it will raise awareness of the issues I have been campaigning about as well as the work of RoadPeace.

"The honour reflects the help and support I have had from my wonderful family, friends, RoadPeace, Merseyside Police and other professionals as well as the community. My sincere thanks to you all."

Speaking of the success of the A540 campaign, Pauline added: "I'm absolutely delighted. It has taken 26 years but at long last things are about to improve. Giving up was never an option.

"There was a time when I felt deflated but I have had wonderful support from family, friends and from the general public, who have encouraged me, and without them it would probably have never happened because they are the ones who have motivated me.

"I know this is the sort of thing Andrew would have wanted me to do."

Congratulations Pauline, on your well deserved honour.

Pauline, centre, with fellow members of the A54Zero campaign group.

