Ness Botanic Gardens Will Remain Open During National Lockdown

Published: 6th January 2021 16:57

UPDATE: Ness Botanic Gardens are able to remain open, to both members and the public, throughout the national lockdown.



On Monday, the Government announced a further national lockdown intended to reduce the spread of Covid-19. During this lockdown a number of businesses are required to close, however we can confirm that Ness Botanic Gardens is able to remain open.

The Gardens will operate in line with government guidance as described in our previous article below.

In accordance with the new national guidance, visitors are reminded that they should only travel to Ness from the local area and should only do so for the purposes of exercise.

If alone, visitors can meet with one other person or visit with their household or support bubble. Exercise should be limited to one outing per day. Social distancing and good hand hygiene should be maintained at all times.

Ensuring the health and safety of members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers has remained priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and this remains the case during this period of further restrictions. With this in mind, visitors are asked to stay at home if unwell.

The operation will be reviewed in line with further announcements and updates will be provided, as required.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE



Ness Botanic Gardens are able to reopen to members and the public, as planned, on Friday 1st January 2021.

On Wednesday, the Government announced amended national restrictions intended to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. As of midnight 30th December Cheshire West and Chester is now in Tier 4 and as such, many businesses are closed.

Ness Gardens has confirmed that they are able to reopen, albeit things will look a little different. In line with governmental guidance, unfortunately all buildings will remain closed including the Visitor Centre, gift shop and Botanic Kitchen Café. The café will be offering a take away menu and the toilets in the gardens will remain open.

Wildflowers in the winter breeze captured by Zoë Chapman

Access to the gardens will be provided via a gazebo located in front on the Visitor Centre, where staff will be ready to help. Cash and card payments will be accepted and visitor details will continue to be captured for the purposes of Test and Trace (via QR code where preferred).

There is no need to advance book, however operations will be continuing at a limited capacity and there may be queues at busy times; please dress for the weather.

In accordance with the new Tier 4 guidance, visitors are reminded that they should only travel from the local area and should not travel from areas under different Tier levels. Visitors are also reminded that they should only visit Ness with their household, or with one person from another household.

Ensuring the health and safety of members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers remains a priority at Ness Botanic Gardens. With this in mind, visitors are asked that, if they are feeling unwell, please stay at home and get well before visiting. Gratitude is expressed to visitors, members, students and volunteers for their patience and support during these difficult times.

