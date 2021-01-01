Brio Look Forward to When They Can Welcome Back Customers

Published: 1st January 2021 17:41

Neston Recreation Centre closed its doors 31 December and they'll remain closed until government guidelines are updated or the risk status in Cheshire West and Chester can be reduced.

For now, Brio wish all of their customers best wishes for the year ahead and look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe to do so.

All memberships will be frozen during this closure period and will automatically be unfrozen once the centre reopens.

Please remember not to cancel your direct debit as this will prevent Brio from reactivating your account when reopening and will delay booking sessions as well as access to the centre.

Brio's advice regarding swimming lessons is not to cancel lessons or direct debits as this may mean that the same time sessions are not available when lessons do restart.

The centre has advised that, unfortunately, they are unable to stop January Direct Debits from being debited. Please be assured, however, you won't lose any prepaid time and Brio will move it to be used when they reopen.

Workout at home to fit around your own schedule with Les Mills On Demand: you can take advantage of a FREE trial followed by a special rate when you join online here.

Brio have taken the opportunity, presented by moving in to Tier 4, to allow their teams to enjoy a well-deserved break with their families. As such they are unable to respond to additional queries and social media accounts are not currently being monitored but service will resume Monday 4 January.

Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre

Raby Park Road

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.