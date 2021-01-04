STOP PRESS Neston Schools are Effectively Closed

Published: 4th January 2021 23:15

STOP PRESS: Until further notice, all schools are now effectively closed until February half-term break at the earliest. More information to follow tomorrow 05 January. The situation is fast evolving and will take similar shape to the original Lockdown experienced in March 2019.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Primary schools find themselves in a fast evolving situation but, at present, government guidance remains that Neston primary schools will return as planned this week.

Primary schools, special schools and alternative educational settings in Cheshire West and Chester will all open from Monday, 4 January, subject to any previously scheduled INSET days.

Secondary school students in Years 11 and 13 will return on Monday, 11 January. The remaining secondary school students will return on Monday, January 18.

Responding to national policy, the council has been informed by the Secretary of State for Education, of the need to keep primary aged children in face-to-face education, while continuing to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The authority will continue to monitor the situation in light of ongoing information provided by Public Health England.

The council says that schools in the borough will continue to conduct their own risk assessments and continue to follow national guidance on social distancing, face-coverings and hand-washing.

Some primary schools in Tier 4 areas in other parts of the country have been advised to close by the Department for Education, but these areas are experiencing much higher infections rates than Cheshire West and Chester.

Parents/carers are advised to contact their school if they are unsure about the opening arrangements for their children.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Councillor Bob Cernik, said: "We understand that some members of school staff, parents and families will be concerned about the re-opening of schools and the possible implications for our borough. We have written to all headteachers today with advice regarding staff, parental and child safety.

"We are working with all of our schools, parents, governors and unions to ensure that children can continue to benefit from receiving their education in the classroom while making sure that all the necessary infection control measures are in place.

"We will continue to monitor the situation over the days ahead and work closely with our school leaders to manage the situation on a school-by-school basis."

Cllr Cernik added: "We would like to thank everyone for their continued co-operation and urge people to stick to the rules to help reduce the spread of the virus."

For more information about Cheshire West and Chester Council's response to Covid-19, visit the council's website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.