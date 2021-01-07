Parish of Neston Streams Online

Published: 7th January 2021 17:43

As time moves on, one and all adapt to change. Where communal worship is not currently possible, the Church remains at our fingertips.

Covid-19 forced many new changes in 2019 and continues to do so in the new year. Many of these changes connotate negative consequences, but some positives also feature in the mix.

One such positive is the move that faith, generally, can transcend different means of reaching those who want or need the services of the church. Increasing online presence could be seen as more inclusive and accessible, although many are sure to miss attendance in person.

Did you know that the Parish of Neston has adapted to Covid-induced guidelines and now streams live recordings of church services on their website and on YouTube - search Parish of Neston?

Reverend Alan Dawson's message is: "Happy New Year! We know we are making progress!

"Amidst this time, I am so encouraged by how the different Churches of Neston and District have responded. Services and times of prayer are now going on each week via Zoom, via a permanent website stream, via YouTube, via podcast, and with the help of Facebook. Please access the website of the Church you see as 'your Church' to see what is available.

"The Church or worshipping community is bigger than my part of it. If you believe in God the worshipping community is available to you, if you can access technology; even when it is not possible physically to pray next to each other. The Anglican Churches in Neston, we are known as the Parish of Neston, has services available online through YouTube. The latest is linked up to the Parish website as soon as possible each weekand is shared with AboutMyArea.

"If you know people who cannot access such technology, please do pass them this telephone number 0800 804 8044 . It is the Daily Hope free phoneline, that features hymns, reflections and prayers, set up by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"Stay safe, be gracious, persevere - we are much, much nearer the end than the beginning."

Parish of Neston Pause Communal Worship

Reverend Alan Dawson, Vicar of Neston, has also provided an update as the parish pause communal worship at Parish of Neston churches: "Following the recent announcement of a third national lockdown I have discussed the situation with our Churchwardens and Ministry Team.

"We looked at various factors affecting our particular situation: staffing levels, vulnerable members of the leadership, vulnerable partners potentially affected by leadership duties and levels of infection rates within our area, Wirral and in North Wales.

"The conclusion is that the right decision is to pause communal worship at:

St Mary and St Helen's Church, High Street, Neston

St Michael and All Angels, Marshlands Road, Little Neston

St Thomas' Church, Mostyn Square, Parkgate

"This brings us in line with the overall policy of Government through this initial lockdown period till mid-February. The situation will be constantly under review. However, this is seen as the right decision for the immediate future.

"I want you to know all the Ministry Team continue to be available to you. Also, all the activities that we can appropriately do will continue. I would particularly recommend the Friday Evening Prayer Group and the GIFT groups both of which are spoken of within Prayer and Action available through the Parish website.

"Sunday Worship will continue via YouTube. Communication of the many options to help with your worship will I pray help your walk with Jesus within the Church through this time.

"I look forward to speaking to you and seeing you as opportunity allows, or you choose. Please be assured you are in my prayers and those of the wider Church."





