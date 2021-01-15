  • Bookmark this page

Neston Parents - Do You Have a Child That Starts School This Year?

Published: 4th January 2021 13:18

Is your child due to start their school journey this September? If so, you need to know that applications for Reception class must be received by the council no later than 15 January 2021.

Woodfall Primary School Welcome to Woodfall, just one of the great Primary schools we have here in Neston  

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly raises questions or could cause hesitation, the schools' admission application process remains unchanged.

Rob Golding, Head Teacher at Neston Primary advises: "In 'normal times' we would encourage parents and carers to visit local schools to see the places for themselves.

"Sadly, this year, open days were a 'casualty' of the pandemic. It is still vital that parents and carers apply for a place in Reception classes by the closing date.

"In these busy and strange times all of the local headteachers would encourage prospective parents to ensure their application is made promptly."

Online applications must be submitted to the authority by 15 January 2021 - please visit here to access the council's Parent Portal.

If you would like to submit a paper application, please send to the following address ahead of the 15 January deadline:

School Admissions
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Wyvern House
The Drumber
Winsford
Cheshire
CW7 1AH

Contact information for each of Neston's primary schools can be found on our website here.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have published this helpful information booklet for parents/guardians.

For more information visit the CWAC website.

