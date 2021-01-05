Neston Town Council Seek Markets Officer

Author: Neston Town Council Published: 5th January 2021 13:55

A vacancy has arisen for a part-time Markets Officer to be employed by Neston Town Council.



This will be a 12 month contract, Grade: NJC SCP 5-6 £19,312-£19,698 full time equivalent hours: 11 hours 30 minutes per week to be worked; 1 hour on Thursday / 10 hours 30 minutes on Friday.

Ask any local to tell you about their home town of Neston and they'll be certain to talk with passion and pride about the Friday Markets. When you venture into the market square, you feel a vibrancy and energy that comes from stall holders and locals interacting with each other, chatting about the great variety of products on offer, talking about the weather or just passing the time of day.

As well as a diverse range of artisan stalls, you'll find a unique atmosphere and a much-loved tradition that we want to continue to nurture.

Key to the continuing success of the market is the role of Market Officer.

Taking overall responsibility for operations on Market days, the role accountabilities range from maintaining a safe and clean environment to helping to put up and take down stalls. You'll also ensure that the Markets operate in compliance with the law and Neston Town Council's objectives, standards and policies.But the work doesn't stop there! As well as being the first point of contact on Market days you'll also be responsible for supporting and growing business relationships with our lovely stall holders, interacting with the community and keeping everyone safe and happy.

So, if you're a great communicator, enthusiastic and community spirited, as well as being good at planning and organising, we'd like to hear from you.

To be successful, you'll need to be able to commit to working 10.5 hours each Friday (from 6am to 4.30pm) and one hour on a Thursday to help with Market preparations. Additional hours for themed markets may be required.

You will be offered enrolment into a pension scheme, subject to criteria.

To apply you can download an application form from the website.

Send completed application form detailing why you think you would be successful in this role to: Mrs A Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council, High Street, Neston, Cheshire CH64 9TR. Or attachanapplication form by email to: Council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

You can call the office on 0151 336 3840 should you wish to request and application form or discuss the application further or if you have any questions regarding the position.

Closing date for receipt of applications is: 18th January 2021.

