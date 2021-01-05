Little Actors Theatre is Moving Back Online

Published: 5th January 2021 16:00

Little Actors Theatre is moving back online for the duration of this lockdown.

Regular students will attend their workshops on Zoom on a Saturday morning.

Plus, there are additional offers for the wider community, starting 9th January, as follows:

09:30-10:10am DramaTots - drama, singing and dance led by West End actor Carly Thoms

10:15-12:15pm - Theatre Club - drama and musical theatre for 5-11s

The Theatre Club group will work on a lockdown specific project and will create a piece of work for digital presentation at the end of the lockdown. The project will be led by professional actor Fern Evans.

These workshops will be free to unwaged families and we are offering an introductory offer to new students who join us on Zoom.

During the last long lockdown Little Actors created lots of work including the publication of a creative writing book available to buy on Amazon or at Old Oaks Farm.

Also, a lockdown film was recorded via Zoom by InterACT Youth Theatre and is available to view on YouTube here

Contact Little Actors by email here for more details

