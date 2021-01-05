  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Little Actors Theatre is Moving Back Online

Published: 5th January 2021 16:00

Little Actors Theatre is moving back online for the duration of this lockdown.

Regular students will attend their workshops on Zoom on a Saturday morning.

Plus, there are additional offers for the wider community, starting 9th January, as follows:

  • 09:30-10:10am DramaTots - drama, singing and dance led by West End actor Carly Thoms
  • 10:15-12:15pm - Theatre Club - drama and musical theatre for 5-11s

The Theatre Club group will work on a lockdown specific project and will create a piece of work for digital presentation at the end of the lockdown. The project will be led by professional actor Fern Evans.

These workshops will be free to unwaged families and we are offering an introductory offer to new students who join us on Zoom.

During the last long lockdown Little Actors created lots of work including the publication of a creative writing book available to buy on Amazon or at Old Oaks Farm.

Also, a lockdown film was recorded via Zoom by InterACT Youth Theatre and is available to view on YouTube here

Little Actors Online

Contact Little Actors by email here for more details

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies