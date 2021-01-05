Neston CYC Needs Your Help This Week

Published: 5th January 2021 18:40

As Primary Care Network partners, Neston Community Youth Centre has been asked to support the vaccination process, for locals over 80, this weekend.

Neston and Willaston PCN will begin to administer the Coronavirus Vaccine to local people in line with the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) Priority List.

Vaccinations are administered by invitation and will take place at Neston Medical Centre in Liverpool Road, regardless of the patient's primary GP surgery. You can find additional information in our Covid-19 Vaccine Information article here.

The first cohort of residents to receive the vaccine will be those over 80, many of whom have reduced mobility and did so even before the lockdown.

Some of these Neston residents have not even ventured out recently and so CYC is needed on-hand to steward the vaccination process.

A large number of volunteers is needed to guide patients and their drivers safely.

Due to the poor weather, each volunteer will only be able to do short sessions (roughly an hour). You may volunteer to do more throughout the weekend, though please don't book back to back sessions.

Starting Friday morning at 7:30am through till 4:30pm on Sunday we will need to have 8 volunteers supporting both our staff and medical staff to ensure that people can arrive, queue and exit safely.

You will need to be fit and healthy and able to dress appropriately for the weather conditions (it's likely to be very cold). High Visibility vests and all necessary PPE will be provided.

There will be a briefing session online on Thursday evening for all volunteers who have signed up.

To support this process please follow the link to sign up now.

