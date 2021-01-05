  • Bookmark this page

Getting to Your Covid Vaccination

Published: 5th January 2021 19:54

Are you, or someone you know, going for your Covid vaccination this weekend?

Vaccinations for the over 80s is happening in Neston Friday through Sunday this coming weekend. All patients, regardless of primary GP surgery, need to attend Neston Medical Centre, in Liverpool Road.

Are you concerned about getting to Neston Medical Centre?  

The Neston Community Car team are available to collect you at your door, take you to the surgery and wait to take you home again.

They are making a small charge of £3 return journey to cover the costs of running the car. 

The drivers have been taking local residents to medical appointments throughout the pandemic and are very Covid-aware. They will wear masks at all times and handles, plus other relevant areas, will be wiped down between passengers.

If this service is useful for you please ring Pat on 07740 463203 or Guy on 07535 977652. You do not need to be registered with the Community Transport Organisation to access this specific service.

Covid Hands

For information you may reference our Vaccine Information article here

