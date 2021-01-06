Hip & Harmony Say Let's Stay Connected

Published: 6th January 2021 09:34

Following the great success of the Christmas in Neston campaign, money was kindly donated back into the community by Constables Estate Agents...

Well there's no time like the present to re-invest that money into a project designed to keep us all connected.

Putting Constables' donation to good use, Hip & Harmony are in the process of creating a 6 week health and wellbeing program, designed to engage as much of the community as possible.

They already have the ball rolling with lots of amazing sessions planned, each one being conducted via Zoom, and free to attend.

From yoga, creative writing and just natter sessions to adult dance fit and ukulele sing-a-longs there really will be something for everyone to get involved in.

Are you a local person who can share your skill? Are there any interactive story tellers out there? Makers? Knitters, maybe? Anything that can be shared online, Hip & Harmony want to hear from you.

You can contact Paula and Cheryl via the group's facebook page: @hipandharmonycic.

The timetable will be rolled out as soon as its finalised. Let's stay connected!

Original article covering Constables' donation can be found here

