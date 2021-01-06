Have Your Say on Police Priorities and Funding

Published: 6th January 2021 19:55

Neston residents are being asked to share their priorities for policing and community safety.

The online consultation will be supported by virtual public engagement sessions that the police crime commissioner will hold, alongside chief constable Darren Martland.

What is your top priority for Cheshire Police?

How safe do you feel in the Neston area?

Would you support a £1.25 per month increase to the policing precept element of council tax, to address the increasing pressures on Cheshire Constabulary?



The online sessions will provide residents with the opportunity to talk directly to the commissioner and chief constable about their views.

The consultation has been launched following the release of the government's Provisional Police Funding Settlement, which sets out local police budgets for the next financial year.

PCC David Keane said: "2020 was one of the most challenging years in living memory and I know that many of us are anxious about the future.

"The pandemic has shown us just how important policing and other key public services are when it comes to protecting our communities.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has also made the future financial position for policing even more challenging.

"Funding for Cheshire Police has been cut significantly by the government over the last decade. We have made more than £60 million of savings during this time, whilst striving to ensure this vital service remains effective.

"The extra funding that the government boasts about is dependent on local residents paying more in council tax (£1.25 a month for the average Band D property) over the next year.

"I completely disagree with the government putting the burden on local taxpayers. However, the chief constable has advised me that without this increase, Cheshire Police would be unable to maintain its existing level of service and would be unable to meet the additional operational demands and pressures that we face.

"As your voice in policing, I want to hear your views on this proposal and I want to know what your policing priorities are for the coming year.

"Please take the time to have your say."

The virtual public engagement events with the commissioner and chief constable will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday 12 January, 6.30pm-8pm

Saturday 16 January, 1pm-2.30pm

Tuesday 19 January, 6.30pm-8pm

Registration for each session closes 24 hours before it takes place. The link to join the sessions will be emailed to those registered, shortly before each session.

Cheshire residents can also give their views by completing this survey.

If you would like to attend one of the virtual sessions please email your name and address, the date of the session you'd like to attend and your question for the commissioner or chief constable to pcc@cheshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, submit questions if you're unable to attend the sessions, by emailing pcc@cheshire.pnn.police.uk using the subject title ‘question'.

You can also call the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on 01606 364000.

The consultation closes at midnight on Sunday 24 January 2021.

