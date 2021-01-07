Chester Hospital Feeling the Pressure

Published: 7th January 2021 09:52

Coronavirus continues to put strain on The Countess of Chester, one of the hospitals serving Neston.

Cllr Louise Gittins yesterday evening chaired the Cheshire West Covid Outbreak Board and took to social media to highlight the dire situation described by Dr Susan Gilby, Chief Executive of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

There are currently over 200 people ill with Covid-19 at Countess of Chester hospital.

Going into Christmas, 30 per cent of general and acute beds were occupied by patients needing treatment for Covid-related disease. Last Sunday, this proportion was up to 40 per cent and yesterday morning topped 50 per cent. The reality is stark. numbers will only increase.

The hospital, like so many others, is under tremendous pressure, not least because the flow of patient traffic is limited by Covid. Staff absence has increased, directly due to Coronavirus illness or indirectly by the need to isolate.

Newly qualified staff are dealing with challenges, that more experienced nurses and doctors, would find difficult and stressful.

Worryingly, the last few days have seen younger people admitted to the Countess, with no underlying health conditions. This is a new development and sadly, two have died.

Cllr Gittins urges: "I can't overstate how serious this is and our plea is for everyone to play their part, in turning this around. Please stay at home."

It is fact that infection rates rise when people mix, hence the current lockdown situation that the whole country is feeling. Abiding by the government guidelines, outlined again below, breaks the chain of transmission. When mixing with others (within the lockdown rules), it is critical that everybody still observes the following key behaviours:

HANDS - Wash your hands regularly and for 20 seconds.

FACE - Wear a face covering in indoor settings where social distancing may be difficult, and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet.

SPACE - Stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with where possible, or 1 metre with extra precautions in place (such as wearing face coverings or increasing ventilation indoors).

In addition, the chart below shows infection rates in neighbouring authorities. Up to 01 January 2021 the rate is Cheshire West and Chester was 507 per 100,000, and still rising steeply each day.



The full webcast of the Cheshire West Covid Outbreak Board held 06 January 2021 is available to

view online here





