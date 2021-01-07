Covid Case Numbers in CH64
|Published: 7th January 2021 12:43
Here is the latest update on positive test numbers for COVID-19 in the local area.
Case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 27th December-2nd January 2021 (latest available) are as follows (cases for the week prior in brackets):
Little Neston 21 (6)
Neston 14 (9)
Parkgate 32 (12)
Willaston & Thornton 20 (9)
Data by ward can be found here.
For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: https://www.nestoncyc.org.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.