Council Supports Businesses During Stay at Home Restrictions

Published: 7th January 2021 19:44

Businesses in Neston that are currently closed, may apply for a grant from the Cheshire West Covid Support for Businesses scheme.

Cheshire West and Chester Council announces that businesses in Cheshire West and Chester, which are required to close due to the national lockdown 'Stay at Home' Covid-19 restrictions, are able to apply for a support grant.

Throughout the pandemic, officers with CWAC council have worked to support the borough's business community and will continue to do so.

It is important that businesses who had submitted an online application and received a grant before 31 December 2020, when the borough was under Tier 2 and Tier 3 restrictions, reapply for a grant now they have had to close.

If a business submitted an application between 31 December and 5 January when the borough was under Tier 4 restrictions, they do not need to make another application.

It is very important that businesses do not submit duplicate applications as this delays grant payments being made.

The Government's £1,000 Christmas Support for pubs that predominantly serve alcohol rather than food, remains open for applications until Sunday 31 January 2021.

This week, the council will be focusing on making the final 14 day cycle payments for the period 16 December to 30 December, to businesses that had applied whilst under Tier 2 and Tier 3 restrictions.

The Government has announced a one-off support payment of up to £9,000 for the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors in addition to the grant scheme. Council officers are awaiting more information about this and will update the council's website in due course.

CWAC Council's Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, Cllr Carol Gahan, said: "We know that the business community in Cheshire West and Chester has had a difficult time during the pandemic and the lockdown announcement is another blow.

"We are here to help. Alongside our partners, we are doing all we can to support businesses during this difficult time. The council is currently dealing with a high volume of applications, which will take some time to process, so we would ask businesses to be patient. We will continue to update our website as we receive more information."

For more information about Covid support for businesses, visit here

Businesses can also find out more at the council's Let's Talk Business website here

