  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Nomads Lockdown Challenge

Published: 7th January 2021 19:59

Nomads Reserves team manager has come up with a lockdown challenge, sure to garner some friendly competition. 

Dave Williams says: "This will be great to get as many of the Nomads coaches and teams on board, and nurture some friendly competition.

"Rules: Adults achieve 100k challenge, children 50k. This can be by bike, run, dog walk, crawl, swim etc.

"Log it and track progress over the next 6 weeks.

"Let's all have a go, do what we can, get your Nomads kit in and get some photos."

At the end you can evidence your achievement in a screenshot and post it in the comments on the Neston Nomads club Facebook page.

Dave adds: "I know we're restricted, but it's good to get out and keep a bit fit, have some fun and focus the mind."

Parents are welcome to join in too.



Let the games begin... 🏃‍♂‍🏊‍♂‍🚴

Nomads Challenge

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies