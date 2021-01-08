  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Help Parkgate Pony Sanctuary Pay Midge's Vet Bills

Published: 8th January 2021 11:50

One of the more recent residents at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, little Midge, got colic over Christmas.

One evening, when it came time to bring the horses in, the team noticed she just wasn't right. Midge had no appetite and was looking very sorry for herself,

As the night progressed it was clear she was showing signs of colic, so the vet was called to help. Thankfully they caught the colic it in its early stages.

With a injection of painkiller followed by plenty of walking to clear the obstruction, Midge has recovered nicely.

The pony sanctuary has passed on its thanks to Jo at Leahurst Equine Practice and also thanks the team for attending to Midge when she needed them.

If you are in a position to donate towards Midge's vet bill, it would be greatly appreciated (link goes to PayPal).

The sanctuary recognises that the Covid-19 pandemic makes this a difficult time to ask for donations. But they are a publicly funded, registered charity and cannot continue without your support. Thank you for your help.

Midge Poorly Pony

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies