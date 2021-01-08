Help Parkgate Pony Sanctuary Pay Midge's Vet Bills

Published: 8th January 2021 11:50

One of the more recent residents at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, little Midge, got colic over Christmas.

One evening, when it came time to bring the horses in, the team noticed she just wasn't right. Midge had no appetite and was looking very sorry for herself,

As the night progressed it was clear she was showing signs of colic, so the vet was called to help. Thankfully they caught the colic it in its early stages.

With a injection of painkiller followed by plenty of walking to clear the obstruction, Midge has recovered nicely.

The pony sanctuary has passed on its thanks to Jo at Leahurst Equine Practice and also thanks the team for attending to Midge when she needed them.

If you are in a position to donate towards Midge's vet bill, it would be greatly appreciated (link goes to PayPal).

The sanctuary recognises that the Covid-19 pandemic makes this a difficult time to ask for donations. But they are a publicly funded, registered charity and cannot continue without your support. Thank you for your help.

