Neston Photo Friends Welcome New Members

Published: 9th January 2021 12:15

If you enjoy photography, Neston Photo Friends is a local community group, who would love to hear from you.

At this time of year, it's common to be looking for new hobbies. In lockdown especially, you may be trying to find things to occupy time. If you enjoy photography, then there is a like-minded community group of enthusiastic photographers living on your doorstep.

All ages and abilities, including beginners, are encouraged to get involved. It is a friendly and relaxed group that has shared their pssion for photography since July 2019.

David Wallace shares: "Our aim is to enhance and improve our photographic skills by passing on and migrating knowledge and experience to each other, helping novices understand the complexities of photography, learning new techniques and most of all having a laugh in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere."

If you are interested in photography, or want to learn this new hobby, take a look at website www.nestonphotofriends.co.uk or call 0151 336 8999 for further information

Visitors are always welcome. And don't worry, you don't need to have a camera the size of a car to join! Members use everything from smartphones through mirrorless cameras, to semi-professional DSLR cameras, to take their pictures.

Initially, the group held monthly face to face meetings, talks, workshops and photoshoots, however, due to Covid-19 and tier restrictions, the group now holds monthly virtual meetings via Zoom or Microsoft teams. These online sessions take place on the first Thursday of each month at 7pm.

Photograph taken by David Wallace

