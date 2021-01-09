Neston

Local News Council services affected by lockdown restrictions Published: 9th January 2021 11:43 Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced how its services in towns and villages across the borough will be affected by the national lockdown. Council officers have been assessing the potential impact of the new lockdown and the continued effect on services of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 infection rates in Cheshire West and Chester are too high and the public residents have been urged to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. The council is looking at how to keep both residents and staff members safe and prioritising resources for frontline services that many people rely upon. Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "Following the Government's third lockdown announcement, there will be some changes to how our services are delivered. "We are doing everything possible to continue to deliver vital services to support the borough. However, to keep everyone safe, some facilities do have to close or reduce the services available during the lockdown period. Our aim is that the vast majority of our services will continue to be operational. "Stay safe, be kind and above all let's all play our part to turn this around during these challenging times." The effects on Council services are as follows: Parks, open spaces, outdoor play and youth areas will remain open for the purpose of daily exercise. Visitors should follow government guidance regarding social distancing, follow any signage and wash their hands when they return home. Residents are able to meet outdoors with one person not from their own household for their daily exercise.



The outdoor gyms located in Chester have both closed.



Public toilets in Stanney Fields, Parkgate and Brook Street, Neston remain open between 10am-5pm



Allotments remain open. Again, social distancing should be maintained and residents are permitted to meet outdoors with one person not from their own household.



Household Waste Recycling Centres remain open but people are asked to only travel there for essential reasons and be patient, to ensure distancing can be maintained on sites. A proof of residency will need to be shown to staff.



All fixtures and training for indoor and outdoor youth and adult grassroots football will be suspended. (Further information is available on the Football Association website). Tennis, golf, bowling and croquet facilities will be closed. Libraries will close. An Order & Collect service is available from Neston library. For more information or to place an order, visit the Order and Collect web page or telephone between these times: Monday 10am to 1pm, Thursday 2pm to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Many library services will continue to be available via online and digital methods including eBooks, audio downloads, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eResources. Visit the council website here .



. Existing loan periods have been extended until 01 March 2021 and overdue charges are suspended. You can check items on loan by logging in to your account or by calling 0300 123 7739 (24 hour line, calls to this number cost no more than calls to 01 and 02 numbers).



The Education Library Service will continue to supply resources to subscribing schools and educational settings. The majority of volunteering activities within Council settings will stop. The Council's Community Champions network will continue.

Ranger stations, pavilions and community centres remain closed, except where existing community food distribution is currently being provided.

All museums in the borough will close to the public, including school visits. The museums' website and social media channels will have up to date information and interactive activities.

Public access to the Cheshire Record Office is suspended but online services will continue to be available and staff are still responding to enquiries.

The Registration team will continue to provide death registrations by telephone.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted to take place except in exceptional circumstances and where one of the couple is seriously ill and not expected to recover, or is to undergo debilitating treatment or life-changing surgery. In these limited circumstances a maximum of 6 people would be allowed to attend.

Funerals up to a maximum of 30 may take place at Chester crematorium and at Council cemeteries. Social distancing must be maintained at the funeral between individuals who are not from the same household or support bubble.

The Council will continue to monitor all its front-line services and will review the impact of COVID-19 on service delivery as the lockdown progresses. Information on the Council's website will be updated regularly.