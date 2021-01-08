Suspicious Callers In Little Neston

Published: 8th January 2021 20:18

Residents are reminded to be vigilant following a report of 3 males seen calling at properties in the Woodfall Lane and Rockfarm Drive area of Little Neston on 07 January.

They were asking residents about general work opportunities and also enquiring about buying vehicles on driveways.

Cheshire Police advise never to buy goods or services from cold callers such as these.

Only use reputable firms or individuals who can be recommended by family or friends.

Please keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours who may be targeted by cold callers.

- Linda Conway (Neston PCSO)





