Stay At Home Plea for Neston's Clinically Vulnerable

Published: 12th January 2021 12:51

Stay at home and stay safe. This is the message from Cheshire West and Chester Council to residents who have been classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV).

With COVID-19 infection rates continuing to rise in the borough and the nation in the midst of a lockdown, people with a range of complex medical conditions are being urged to remain at home and limit their social contact.

The latest guidance from the Government says those people who are CEV should only go out for medical appointments and to exercise, when it is safe to do so.

The group is also being urged not to travel to work, even if they are unable to work from home. A letter from the Government will be sent to all CEV residents in England shortly. Residents can use the letter as evidence to show they are unable to work outside their home during lockdown. You may also be eligible for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough).

Support is available, so please make sure you have registered on the National Shielding Support Service (NSSS) website, using your NHS number that is included in your letter from the Government. Once registered, you can access priority supermarket delivery slots and request a support call from the Council.

Councillor Val Armstrong, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said, "We understand that the past year has been extremely difficult, especially for those who have needed to shield. It's vitally important that all those residents, who are classed as CEV, follow the latest advice from the Government and must stay at home.

"With infection rates increasing in the borough at a rapid rate and hospitals coming under even more pressure, we want you to play your part by protecting yourself.

"People in this group are highly vulnerable to developing complications as a result of infection from COVID-19. Please stay at home and stay safe."

People who are classed as CEV include those who are undergoing certain cancer treatments, people with severe respiratory illnesses and organ transplant recipients. A full list of the CEV groups can be found here.

Care from medical professionals or social care can continue during lockdown, as well as receiving care from your support bubble.

There is also a wide range of advice and support available on the Live Well website.

If you do not receive a letter from the Government and feel you should be added to the Shielded Patient List, please contact your GP or hospital clinician.

If you experience any difficulties registering for support on the Government website, please contact Cheshire West and Chester Council's helpline on 0300 123 7031. You can also email enquiries to: enquiries@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

