Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Constables' Donation Looks After Health and Wellbeing

Published: 12th January 2021 15:07

Hip & Harmony CIC, Neston, start to deliver their 6-week Health and Wellbeing program this Friday 15th January.

With the generous donation from Constables Estate Agents, Hip & Harmony CIC have put together a Health & Wellbeing Arts program that aims to reach as much of the community as possible over this third lockdown.

Creative Director Paula Prytherch says: "In these uncertain times, it is important for us to try and stay connected.

"Hopefully this program will offer a platform for people to join in with something they enjoy, or just the opportunity to give something new a try.

"We have tried to offer something for all age groups and it's FREE!"

We're all encouraged to get involved, just having a half hour session with like-minded people can be so rewarding and certainly breaks up the day. 

Stay Connected

 The program starts on Friday 15th January, offering a real assortment of classes that are all detailed below:

Fridays

  • 12-12.30pm - Join children's author Martyn Harvey (22nd Jan)
  • 4-4.15pm - Storytime with Gilly
  • 4:30-5pm - Kids' Ukulele with Grace
  • 7.30-8.45pm - Weekend Unwind (Yoga & Meditation)

Saturdays

  • 10-10.30am - Musical Theatre Show dancing
  • 10.40-11.10am - Street/Commercial OPEN Dance class with Oakleigh
  • 12-12.30pm - Children's author Martyn Harvey

Sundays

  • 10-10.15am - Downey on the Farm

Mondays

  • 10-10.30am - Wooden Spoonful parent & child cookery class 18th Jan, 1st and 15th Feb
  • 2 -2.40pm - Craft'n'Chat
  • 7.30-8.30pm - Adult Street Dance

Tuesdays

  • 11-11.30am - Join children's author Martyn Harvey
  • 2-2.30pm - 'Purely for Flower Arranging'
  • 6-6.30pm - Adult Ukulele Sing & Play-a-long.
  • 7.30-8pm - Neston Players 'Play Reading' (starting 26th Jan for 4 weeks)

Wednesdays

  • 10-10.30am - Movement & Mindfulness
  • 10.40-11.10am - Line Dancing
  • 11.30-11.45am - Downey on the Farm
  • 7-7.30pm - Line Dancing

Thursdays

  • 5- 5.30pm - S.E.N (Special Educational Needs) Fun Dance Class

More detail about the sessions, including access details for Zoom can be found here.

For any further information please contact Paula at paula@hipandharmony.co.uk

