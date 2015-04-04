Constables' Donation Looks After Health and Wellbeing
|Published: 12th January 2021 15:07
Hip & Harmony CIC, Neston, start to deliver their 6-week Health and Wellbeing program this Friday 15th January.
With the generous donation from Constables Estate Agents, Hip & Harmony CIC have put together a Health & Wellbeing Arts program that aims to reach as much of the community as possible over this third lockdown.
Creative Director Paula Prytherch says: "In these uncertain times, it is important for us to try and stay connected.
"Hopefully this program will offer a platform for people to join in with something they enjoy, or just the opportunity to give something new a try.
"We have tried to offer something for all age groups and it's FREE!"
We're all encouraged to get involved, just having a half hour session with like-minded people can be so rewarding and certainly breaks up the day.
The program starts on Friday 15th January, offering a real assortment of classes that are all detailed below:
Fridays
- 12-12.30pm - Join children's author Martyn Harvey (22nd Jan)
- 4-4.15pm - Storytime with Gilly
- 4:30-5pm - Kids' Ukulele with Grace
- 7.30-8.45pm - Weekend Unwind (Yoga & Meditation)
Saturdays
- 10-10.30am - Musical Theatre Show dancing
- 10.40-11.10am - Street/Commercial OPEN Dance class with Oakleigh
- 12-12.30pm - Children's author Martyn Harvey
Sundays
- 10-10.15am - Downey on the Farm
Mondays
- 10-10.30am - Wooden Spoonful parent & child cookery class 18th Jan, 1st and 15th Feb
- 2 -2.40pm - Craft'n'Chat
- 7.30-8.30pm - Adult Street Dance
Tuesdays
- 11-11.30am - Join children's author Martyn Harvey
- 2-2.30pm - 'Purely for Flower Arranging'
- 6-6.30pm - Adult Ukulele Sing & Play-a-long.
- 7.30-8pm - Neston Players 'Play Reading' (starting 26th Jan for 4 weeks)
Wednesdays
- 10-10.30am - Movement & Mindfulness
- 10.40-11.10am - Line Dancing
- 11.30-11.45am - Downey on the Farm
- 7-7.30pm - Line Dancing
Thursdays
- 5- 5.30pm - S.E.N (Special Educational Needs) Fun Dance Class
More detail about the sessions, including access details for Zoom can be found here.
For any further information please contact Paula at paula@hipandharmony.co.uk
