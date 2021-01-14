COVID-19 Vaccinations Roll Out Continues

Published: 14th January 2021 12:44

GP led vaccinations for COVID-19 have now started. Neston Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, are one of the first surgeries in the borough to offer this programme.

In addition to six initial GP surgeries, new sites in Ellesmere Port and Chester are also starting this week. Also, a pharmacy led site in Winsford has just been announced that is likely to focus on vaccinating frontline health and social care workers.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme started in hospitals across the country on 8 December, with the Countess of Chester Hospital administering the first vaccinations in the county.

The first GP-led vaccinations in the borough were in Winsford on 15 December, followed by Frodsham in the same week.

Vaccinations also started at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Leighton Hospital in the week beginning 28 December.

The Government has confirmed that the first priority groups for the vaccine are.

residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

all those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers

all those 75 years of age and over

all those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

The NHS is planning to vaccinate everyone in the top four priority groups by mid-February 2021.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "This is such welcome news and I'd like to thank the small army of volunteers that have been helping some of our most vulnerable residents get safely to their vaccination appointment and help out at the vaccination centres.

"The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Please do not contact the NHS to seek a vaccine before then.

"When you are invited for a vaccine, please act on your invite and make sure you attend appointments when they have been arranged.

"When it's your turn to book you will be asked for your name and date of birth plus your NHS number, which will be provided in your invitation letter.

"If you've had your first vaccine dose already, the NHS will contact you when it's time for your second dose, within 12 weeks.

"Please continue to wear a face covering and keep to social distancing and hand hygiene rules. Until the vaccine has been fully rolled out, this is the most effective way to save lives."

Further information on the vaccine roll-out, including the answers to some frequently asked questions, is available on the NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group website.

The vaccination programme is being led by the Health services, with the Council's support.

