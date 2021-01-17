Parkgate Drew Crowds to Neston Last Weekend

Published: 17th January 2021 20:09

Last weekend, when the sun was shining, Parkgate's beauty held its usual attraction for visitors. But we're in a national lockdown...

Following reports of large numbers of visitors to Parkgate last weekend, Cheshire West and Chester Council were quick to respond, speaking with local businesses to ensure they are acting within guidelines and taking action to deter visitors from outside the area.

On Friday, Councillor Martin Barker, council ward member for Parkgate, was interviewed on both BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC North West Tonight. He says: "The message is simple. If you do not live in the area, please do not visit unless you have a reason within the current regulations to do so.

"The businesses open on the parade are acting within the guidelines and have taken steps within their premises to remind their customers to continue walking or take their purchases home.

"Police presence will continue to assist, to ensure people are compliant within the regulations.

"As Cheshire's only coastal village, we know that Parkgate is an incredibly beautiful area, so we understand that people want to visit. But again, the message during this time is clear - if you are not local, please do not visit."

The following actions have been taken to mitigate the likelihood of the situation arising again:

Cheshire Police have agreed to increase their presence for patrols, especially on better weather days and at weekends.

Signage along the front, reminding people of the Stay Home message, is being considered. AboutMyArea are unable to confirm if they are already in-situe because we are avoiding the area.

Wider media coverage has ensured people outside of the area are reminded of the current regulations and to not visit Parkgate, unless allowed to do so within the guidelines.

CWAC will look at the possibility of reducing some of the parking on the front (car parks will remain open).

Limitations on areas of seating are being considered e.g. redundant benches to be taped/removed, including from closed businesses.

Electronic signage has been installed to the side of the road on the approach to Parkgate. One at the Neston end, on the bend of Station Road facing back up towards Neston. And the other by the Boathouse pub, facing up towards the A540.

The impact of these measures will continue to be monitored.



Neston & Parkgate Police near to the Station Road signage.Cllr Barker added: "As much as the local authority and Police can do, this does not detract from the fact that sadly, not everyone is going to adhere to what is asked of them. Hopefully, these measures will help ease some of the challenges we are facing."

Let us hope that the measures continue to have the desired effect.

